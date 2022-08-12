BRIMFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) – In the village of Brimfield you won’t find big, bustling box stores you might be used to. But you will find small shops with deeply rooted family ties.

“We try to help them out the best we can,” said David Dye.

For the last 22 years, he has owned Brimfield Hardware.

“Several families have owned it over that period of time,” he said.

And everyday, David works alongside his son and the store’s manager, Paul Dye.

Paul said, “Some days are better than others, but we do great. We work really well together.”

For the Dye family, their work has been so much more than just that of a supply shop. It’s been a place to make connections and build meaningful relationships.

“It’s good to be able to watch the little kids grow up, and you know be with mom and dad and the next thing you know, you’re helping them,” said David.

Even before David became an entrepreneur, the home repair business wasn’t new to him.

He said, “I’ve always done my own work: plumbing, electrical, painting, whatever, drywall work. [Reporter: What got you into do that?] Money. I couldn’t afford to hire anybody.”

He’s transparent about his start in a small community with a big heart that has continued to support his family’s work. It’s a motivation that Paul says pushes him forward.

“You just keep on going. You just get in a groove. Keep working at it. Keep going and helping people out along the way,” said Paul.

Brimfield Hardware is located at 107 W. Knoxville St. in Brimfield.