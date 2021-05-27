Open for Business: Central Illinois distiller works to build upon city’s whiskey legacy

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – From an empty warehouse to a lot of whiskey, Andy Faris is now looking to bring a contemporary flair to Central Illinois’ distilling history.

Faris said, “I started as a whiskey aficionado and—but always had a thought in my head that I’d either like to start a distillery or be part of one and so that’s what got us really started in this.”

Faris is the president of J.K. Williams Distilling in Peoria. With the recent opening of a new tasting room inside of the production facility, he is now hoping to propel the city’s long-standing liquor legacy.

“My hat’s off to the Williams brothers and their families for launching this and rediscovering that the original J.K. Williams–who was a real guy, not a made up fictional character–was a distiller and a bootlegger back in the day. And so there’s a tremendous history there,” Faris said.

Talks about buying into the business started in 2017 for Faris, but he said it wasn’t until about a year later that those conversations became more.

He said, “In the fall of 2018, it all started up again and they said, ‘Would you still be interested in this?’ And I said, ‘Yeah!’ You know, I always was.”

Fast forward to 2019, Faris acquired the company. He and his team have been working ever since.

“We’ve been hard at work—just business plans, revitalizing, relaunching, reimagining the brand and figuring out what else can we do to make this part of the community fabric and recapture a little bit of the history,” he said.

Even with the difficulties of the coronavirus pandemic, J.K. Williams Distilling did its first bourbon and rye release in October. Now Faris said the company is set up for distribution across the state.

He said, “2020 was very very challenging to pull everything together, but it gets you really focused on how to keep it rolling forward. It’s just about some resiliency and perseverance…”