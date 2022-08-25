DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) – Rachel O’Kane is making the process of saying yes to the dress more body positive.

After working in corporate retail for 20 years, O’Kane decided to open Down the Aisle Bridal Shop in Dunlap, back in February.

“I knew I wanted to do this and you know make an impact and difference in other people’s lives the way it had impacted me.” Rachel O’Kane

“I just really wanted to do something for myself. And I knew I wanted to do something kind of girly,” O’Kane said.

But Down the Aisle is not your standard bridal shop. At the boutique, you’ll find inclusive styles ranging from size 2 to size 44. It’s a wedding dress shopping experience O’Kane says she didn’t initially have.

“When I went shopping for my bridal gown, I had a lot of difficulty finding bridal gowns you know that would like actually fit me,” O’Kane said she felt defeated and discouraged in the process at first. “And so I finally found a little shop after going to a couple of places and they were able to take great care of me. And I was really inspired.”

Now she’s offering the bridal gown shopping experience she wants for everyone: making them feel comfortable, relaxed and pressure-free.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re you know teeny tiny size or if they’re you know a larger size. This is a place for everybody.” Rachel O’Kane

O’Kane said, “When they go from that moment of feeling kind of down and like ‘Ugh, I don’t want to do this’ to be overjoyed and just so uplifted with their inner beauty as well as their outer beautify, it’s just priceless.”

At her boutique, the bride is the star with body positivity being the focus.

“I just really want to make a difference in one bride’s life and if I can do that, that is all that matters to me,” O’Kane said.

Down the Aisle Bridal Shop is located at 211 N. 2nd St. in Dunlap.