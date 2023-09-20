PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As a child, you may remember making crafts and thinking it was masterpiece. It was no different for Nicole Brabson and her younger sister Kristi Brabson. The two said since childhood, they have always been crafty.

“We were always making a bunch of random stuff,” Nicole said followed by a big laugh.

Years later, that craftiness is paying off. At the start of the pandemic, Nicole began creating T-shirts as a hobby due to having extra time on her hands.

“The whole world was shut down,” she said.

The hobby began with just selling her custom T-shirts on Facebook Marketplace, but then it turned into more.

“I kind of blew up a little bit, so I started a little Facebook group page and it kind of took off and got lots of followers and supporters, so I decided to start my own business,” Nicole said.

That’s when Coco Prints came about. Coco stemming from a childhood nickname and prints speaks for itself.

All the magic was happening inside of Nicole’s home. It was a full circle moment when she got her sister Kristi involved because it took them back to being little girls at home making crafts of all kinds. Kristi has been Nicole’s right hand through the process, making products and managing the day-to-day.

One day while at Northwoods Mall, the sisters were walking by and saw a storefront for rent. The two took a chance by only window shopping. Taking that chance once again paid off.

After three years of working in home, that all changed for them last month. Nicole opened the doors to Coco Prints at Northwoods Mall next to Bath and Body Works in August.

“I started out tiny! I literally started off in a little space in my house and then had to move to a bigger space in my house,” Nicole said while reflecting.

Coco Prints offers premade and customized items such as t-shirts, tank tops, long sleeves, sweatshirts, kids and baby clothes. You can also order embroidery up to 4×4 images. Other items include tumblers, mugs, mouse pads, koozies, hats, puzzles, tote bags, blinged out shoes, tutus, rugs, car and house coasters, plus much more.

“We kind of combined our equipment together and ended up with enough to start a business, so here we are!” Kristi said.