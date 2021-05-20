Open for Business: Fitness fanatic looks to train, spread kindness with new gym

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – For Shane Hawley, fitness and staying active is a way of life.

“I’ve competed in basketball, football, any typical sport, hockey. I did some power lifting. I did body building,” he said.

But the former multi-sport, hardcore, competitive athlete has a soft spot for kindness. It’s the lifeline of his new gym called BYou Fitness Boutique.

“It was just the time, you know. The time to make the change to help other people and spread kindness.” shane hawley

“I think spreading kindness and helping one another out, you get better results,” said Hawley. “I think when you—it’s not just the body. It’s the mind also. So, when you have a positive mind and influencers to help you keep that positive, the body will follow.”

The private gym shares subtle reminders of Hawley’s motto and even bigger mission. It all starts with the logo.

He said, “It’s actually a thumbprint because everybody’s different in their own special way.”

Hawley said he had been considering entrepreneurship for a few years, but after months of preparation, he opened BYou Fitness Boutique on May 3. It was life’s curveballs that propelled him to find the positive points.

“It wasn’t something something that I obviously just decided to do overnight. It was it was a long thought out process and like I said, previous series of events that happened throughout my life. And it was just it was just the time.” shane hawley

Hawley said, “As I started reflecting back toward my life and events that had happened in my life, what is it for me? What is my calling? What should I be doing to help others and become a better part of the local community?”

His vision for BYou Fitness Boutique is to remain small, while also entering other communities. But no matter what the future holds, Hawley is hoping to stay true to his core.

He said, “The ultimate goal is just to continue to spread kindness. Why not start here in Peoria and keep moving on?”

BYou Fitness Boutique is located at 8826 Knoxville Ave. in Peoria.