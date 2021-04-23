Open for Business: Jubilee Café owner reflects on decades in business

EDWARDS, Ill. (WMBD) – Most days, you’ll find Jerry Weaver at Jubilee Café.

“I guess I’m a workaholic,” he said. “I’m here seven days a week usually.”

For the last 30 years, Weaver and his wife, Nancy have owned the restaurant that’s become a community fixture in the Kickapoo-Edwards area.

“In 1990, I had a friend that had a restaurant in Oak Hill and he mentioned that this place was for sale. And we looked at it on a Monday and the next Friday—10 days later—we owned it,” Weaver said.

“It’s a real family affair.” jerry weaver

The couple has been in the industry since 1972. At their peak, Weaver said they owned 26 restaurants. To a certain degree, entrepreneurship has always been on his mind.

Weaver said, “…I didn’t do well in school. So I graduated 59 out of a class of 60 in 1964 at Dunlap. So I was hoping I’d get into some kind of a business. And I was fortunate. I had a personality that carried me a little ways with people.”

It’s paid off. People traveling I-74 from across the country swing by to grab a bite to eat at Jubilee Café.

“Every couple days I’ll talk to somebody and they’ll say, ‘I live in Kentucky and whenever we go through here, we stop on the way to Iowa and we stop on the way back.’ So we get a lot of people that are traveling that have come to know us over the years,” he said.

When it comes to Jubilee Cafe’s future, Weaver said his four children are taking a hand in helping run operations. His daughter has managed the restaurant for more than 20 years now. But the shining stars are his 11 grandkids.

“Since getting the grandchildren, we should’ve started with grandkids and jumped the kid part,” Weaver laughed. “[The grandchildren] come in and help occasionally. They’re better at eating than they are helping with the tables and stuff, but they help.”

Jubilee Café is located at 7203 N. Kickapoo-Edwards Rd. in Edwards.