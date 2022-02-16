EUREKA, Ill. (WMBD) – While most 22-year-olds are still trying figure out their lives, Emily Hartter is brewing up her next business plan.

“We’re here to create a space, create drinks to serve our community, and as long as God gives us the grace to do that, we’ll continue to do so,” she said.

Hartter is the proud owner of Faire Coffee and she has continued to grow her coffee empire since 2018. What started as a mobile coffee camper has now expanded to three brick and mortar locations in Peoria, Washington and most recently, Eureka.

“When I started the mobile, I never intended to have shops. I never even intended to have employees,” said Hartter. “I thought it was just going to be me and the camper. But obviously God had different plans and we just continue to grow.”

But that growth came to a halt in summer of 2020, when Hartter’s mobile coffee camper crashed.

She said, “I was definitely kind of ready to hang up the towel and be like, ‘It’s been a good chapter, but let’s just be done.’”

Six weeks later, Hartter and her team rebuilt. They were able to finish out their mobile season using a van and cart. Hartter turned what could’ve been a tragic moment into a mission.

“It was a devastating experience, but God definitely used it for good and we were encouraged to keep going and the community really outpoured their support as well.” emily hartter

“It was at that point where we just really realized, like it’s not just about me anymore. It’s not just about coffee. It’s about community and culture and serving our community and how can we do that more,” said Hartter.

With 27 employees across her three coffee shops, Hartter is taking on more of a leadership role. She said she’s excited to see what the future holds.

“People ask me, ‘What’s your plan? Did you plan for this?’ And honestly I never know what is going to happen. It’s very much God’s business entrusted to me and so we just kind of take it as he gives it to us,” she said.

Faire Coffee is located at 5201 W. War Memorial Dr., Suite 530 in Peoria, 101 N. Main St. in Washington and128 N. Main St. in Eureka.