Open for Business: Local kids learn motor skills with help of unique portable playground

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – If you spot a purple school bus driving around central Illinois, it’s not doing standard student drop offs. The TumbleBus & BoogieBus is coming to town.

For the last 15 years, Lori Hoffman has owned the purple portable playroom. Inside you’ll find brightly decorated mats, balance beams, a trampoline, and even a miniature zip line.

“You see a lot of kids that see somebody doing something and they want to do it and they just dive in and try to do it. And with this type of business, we can teach them how to do that the proper way.”

Hoffman travels to daycares and private events across the Tri-County area inside The TumbleBus & BoogieBus teaching basic tumbling techniques to upwards of 230 kids a week.

“To see their face when I pull up to the school,” said Hoffman. “They’re in the windows. They’re jumping up and down.”

“They know that their [kid is] getting motor skills. They’re getting activity. It’s not the same routine every week.” lori hoffman

She starts training as young as 18 months.

Hoffman said, “It gives the parents some sense to know that their [kid is] involved with something. And it helps them get them motivated to go to school some days.”

Beyond the physical activity, there’s an element of confidence she hopes to teach.

“They get to be big and you know, we’re climbing on a bus. I’m doing this all by myself and then they get to go home and show mom and dad, ‘Hey! Guess what I did on the TumbleBus today?” said Hoffman.

