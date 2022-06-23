METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) – Tina Wilson and her husband, Keith are reinvesting in the place they call home.

“We were looking for a place to retire that had a small community, had a square-like feel to it, outdoor market,” said Wilson. “We then decided, ‘Well if we want that look and feel, why don’t we just create it right here in our hometown?’”

And that was the origin of their stores, Timeless Treasure Market and The Partridge General Store, nestled right next to one another in Metamora’s village square.

“Everything pretty much in our store–95% is all local business or local crafters or vendors or local artists,” Wilson said.

In both stores you’ll find your fair share of handmade crafts, cards, carvings and other artistic novelties.

“We thought it would be a good idea to just bring those things together into the local community and make a place for local artisans, crafters, artists who want to teach their trade to have a place to have another area for a revenue stream for their business and to get their name out there,” Wilson said.

“We have made a lot of new friends, acquaintances. People who come in our door, we tend to get to know. We don’t just want to be a place that people just drop their money.” Tina Wilson

Timeless Treasure Market first opened in February 2020 in a different shop. But then because of COVID-19, the store abruptly closed a month later. The blow created a unique opportunity for local artisans when the store reopened.

“They had nowhere to sell the things that they had already stocked up and made for those potential events that would be coming up. So it was a perfect situation for them to have a place to bring their things that they made and at least try to continue selling them,” she stated.

In October 2020, Tina and Keith celebrated both businesses opening in the village square. Their mission is to support local, small businesses, especially young entrepreneurs.

She said, “I really like fostering that entrepreneurship with the younger generation and helping them to get the confidence that they need to keep going.”

Timeless Treasure Market is located at 120 N. Davenport St. and The Partridge General Store is located at 116 N. Davenport St., both in Metamora.