Open for Business: New permanent makeup studio in Peoria opening to help cancer survivors heal

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A tattoo needle in Jessica Mohn’s hands is a powerful gift in the eyes of others.

“It gave them a sense of they’re in control in an uncontrolled situation,” she said.

Mohn is a senior artist educator at Smith+Co Studios, which recently relocated to Peoria’s Keller Station. She’s using her talents with cosmetic tattooing to give cancer survivors who have lost their hair or breasts a sense of normalcy.

“It’s an emotional service to be offering someone,” said Mohn. “So, I want them to be comfortable whenever they’re here.”

It’s all possible thanks to a process called microblading. The tattooing technique recreates hair-like strokes to enhance a person’s eyebrows. Mohn is also now venturing into new territory offering 3-D areola reconstruction tattooing. It’s an intimate and sometimes emotionally vulnerable service for survivors.

“I think that being a woman offering this service is going to really help soften and make them more comfortable. You know, it’s already going to be emotional no matter what. But my job–my hopes are to keep them as comfortable and happy and relaxed as they can be.” jessica mohn

Mohn said, “I just want them to feel complete again. I mean we know that you’re complete no matter what. But to put a final ending to that journey for them through radiation or chemotherapy or whatever it is and plastic surgery, reconstruction and then to look down and then have it look like before you did everything began.”

It’s a service that Smith+Co Studios’ owner, Lisa Smith says is needed in the area.

“It’s a market and demographic that no one wants to be a part of. But when we can give something back to them that they were really missing, it’s extremely important,” Smith said.

And the transformation doesn’t end on the outside.

“We just want people to feel beautiful and confident and their best selves. I truly feel like if you feel beautiful, it goes into every other aspect of your life,” said Mohn.

The grand opening celebration for the recently relocated Smith+Co Studios is Friday, October 1 from 4:30pm-6:30pm. The business, which was previously in Downtown Peoria, is now located at 1028 SW Adams St. in Peoria.