Open for Business: Peoria cheer coach works to train, inspire with new studio

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – There’s no lack of cheerleading spirit at Coach Bre Cottage.

“It’s just an amazing sport. I love the sport,” said Breiana Wells-Nickerson.

Wells-Nickerson is better known to her students as Coach Bre. Her group of two through 13-year-olds is learning everything from ballet, hip hop, jazz and of course, cheerleading.

“Cheerleading has a broad range from like dancing and hip-hop or tumbling or just game day cheerleaders. And that’s the biggest part that I love about it, because you get to teach all those different skills,” she said.

Born and raised in Peoria, Wells-Nickerson has always had the spirit of cheer. She started at age five, cheered in both high school and college. She even made it to the St. Louis Rams cheerleading training camp. Since graduating school, Wells-Nickerson has been coaching.

“My motto is empowering the next generation to be powerful and make the world super cute.” Breiana Wells-Nickerson

While cheerleading has always been a part of Wells-Nickerson’s life, her small but mighty Wildcats didn’t come along until she turned a twist of fate into something positive.

She said, “Last year, I was supposed to get married and then the pandemic happened. And so we weren’t able to get married and the money that we saved for the wedding, we opened our business.”

As the owner and creative director of Coach Bre Cottage, Wells-Nickerson said she is drawn to the family feeling of the sport and the lasting-impact she can have.

“So that’s the things that most people remember. That competition–that can come and go. But the experience and then the friendship that they have, those last for a lifetime.”

Coach Bre Cottage is located at 2390 W. Nebraska Ave. The group is hosting a recreational showcase on June 6.