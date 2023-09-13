PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — There’s no boundaries when it comes to fashion.

Peoria native Emeicka Johnson said she felt there was a need for more shopping options in Peoria, with multiple department stores closing over the years. Johnson opened up Explicit Boutique in Northwoods Mall in March of this year.

“It’s very detailed and no room for explanations, so that’s what explicit means, that’s my definition of it,” Johnson said.

Stylish, trendy, Bohemian, vintage glam and beyond.

“I’m inspired by a lot of TV, like reality shows. ‘Sex in the City’ and then the new show And Just Like That. A lot of my pieces are inspired by what I see on television,” she said.”

Johnson with a smile on her face, refers to fashion as her first love.

Even though I went away to college, got a degree in social work, and did counseling for a few years, but I always had to work part time in addition to make ends meet and I always worked in retail. I used the minimum wage job as a steppingstone to perfect my customer service skills and just learning more about the industry and when the opportunity came to start my own business, I went for it. Emeicka Johnson

At the boutique, you’ll find affordable, inclusive styles. Johnson said her sizes range from small to 5X. She said the experience in her boutique is all about making you look and feel your best.

“I want them to have an all-shopping experience, where you can get one-on-one, you can get fitted properly, so your clothing can fit properly, I just want them to have the ultimate shopping experience,” Johnson said.