PEORIA HEIGHTS Ill, (WMBD) — In 2019, Lindsey Rajkowski began her journey as a business owner and florist. She said it was something she had never done before.

“One of my relatives was the previous owner, and they had put it up and they were closing their business. And I was like, oh my goodness, that can’t happen. That’s like the only flower shop in the area,” Rajkowski said. “I reached out to her and I said, Hey, are you going to sell it? At the time I had no idea about the floral industry. I just kind of wanted to own a business and so we made it happen.”

The rest is history and Rajkowski is the proud owner of The Floratory. The business first opened in Metamora in 2019. Recently on Jan. 6, she opened up shop in Peoria Heights at 921 East War Memorial Drive. Bringing creativity and vibrancy to flower arrangements, no matter the occasion. Even when it’s the loss of a loved one.

“It’s the last point that I can make their life beautiful. I get to create something that they [family] can remember as this beautiful piece of art,” she said.

Rajkowski says she wants people to understand the special meaning behind flowers when coming to her shop located at 921 East War Memorial in Peoria Heights.

I want them to remember the experience they had here, it’s not just buying flowers. I don’t want to sound cliché, but I’m not really selling flowers, I’m selling feelings. Flowers do things to people that I can’t put into words, I can’t even tell you what I’m doing. There’s an emotion that comes with it. Lindsey Rajkowski

She says at her new location, aside from preorders, customers can purchase grab-and-go bouquets and shop for home décor, candles, jewelry, and much more.