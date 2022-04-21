PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The public was given insight into the potential new Amtrak stop in Peoria that could connect the city with the rest of the state and even the country.

Three proposals of where a train station can be added to the city were shown, and the public was able to see the option available.

“I’m impartial to the River Station. I’ve been around long enough to appreciate the old, and then now, I’m looking forward to this and what will happen,” said Betty Duncan, a board member on the Peoria County Board.

One option is at the Gateway building, another around the Rock Island Depot, and the last at the United States Postal Office, all three of which are on the riverfront in the second district.

“To see that come back into our area, I think would be very beneficial for our city and connecting us to other cities, and would ease transportation,” said Pastor Frances Kenon.

Peoria City Council Member Chuck Grayeb, who represents the second district, said the train would be a huge addition to the city.

“Peoria is coming to life, the medical industry is burgeoning, people are excited. Now, the downtown’s coming to life, and Uptown Main’s coming to life, so there’s a confidence in the air,” said Grayeb.

One Peorian who came to the open house said she does have a preference on which station is chosen.

“If it was at the post office, we think of crossing that track and the rail guards going down and being held up in that. So my preference would be the River Station,” said Duncan.

Some Peorians also hope the station has specific amenities. “Being a retired physical therapist, I would love to see the accessibility component, for everyone to be able to utilize it,” said Kenon.

The cost of the railway is still up in the air and depends on what site is chosen. There will be an application sent to the Transportation Department by the City Council, to see if they can get the money for the railway.