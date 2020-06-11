Opening Day: Austin’s Strawberries celebrates over 50 years

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Now that it’s warming up and people are able to enjoy the outdoors, strawberry picking in central Illinois is back in action.

Austin’s Strawberries in Tremont has been open for over 50 years. Austin’s celebrated its’ opening day on Thursday, welcoming cars in to get some fresh strawberries

“Our opening day is a little bit delayed this year because of the cool weather in May,” said Susan Lindenfelser.

But this family tradition has been around a long time, and some cold weather wasn’t going to stop it this year.

“50 years,” said Founder Byrl W. Austin.

Austin is 97-years-old. His kids and grand children have helped keep the strawberry patch going.

“My daughters help on their days off. In the past I’ve had cousins who had children who needed jobs as teenagers and they would come out and pull weeds with dad,” Susan said.

His daughter Susan says things have really changed over the years.

“He’s still adjusting to agri-tourism. Ya know, when people come out and take pictures?” Lindenfelser laughed.

Open Monday through Saturday, Byrl says the best time to come out is bright and early at 8:00 a.m.

“Only thing I did this morning at 8, I counted 20 cars. But they had more than 1 person per car,” Byrl and Susan said. “Sometimes it gets a little hot out here. When it does get warm, we encourage morning people. We don’t like people to be out here when it’s 90 plus in the afternoon because we don’t want to have any medical emergencies.”

The best way to keep up to date on when they’re open is on their Facebook page.

Sometimes they’ll be ‘picked out’ of strawberries and they’ll have to shut down a few days so the strawberries ripen again.

The strawberry patch started as a college fund for Byrl’s kids. Now it’s lasted for multiple generations.