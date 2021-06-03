Opening night for a new AMC in Pekin comes Friday

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Soon folks can grab the popcorn, silence the cell phone, and enjoy a new movie theater coming to Pekin.

The AMC Classic is replacing the New Vision Showplace 14 in the same location.

The AMC Classic Pekin 14 opens its doors Friday with showings like Cruella, A Quiet Place Part II, and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

According to AMC, the theaters will be sanitized following every showing and theater capacities will be limited. Vaccinated guests do not require masks, per CDC guidelines.

Showtimes, ticket prices, and more information is available here.