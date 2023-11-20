WASHINGTON Ill. (WMBD) — The community of Washington is coming together with Cana Lutheran Church to make this holiday season special for millions of kids.

Operation Christmas Child has churches fill empty shoeboxes with toys, school supplies, and hygiene products that are then delivered to kids in need all over the world.

Since the project launched in 1993, it’s sent boxes to more than 160 million kids worldwide.

Nancy Vogul headed the drop-off sight in Washington and said it’s rewarding being able to do something nice for someone you’ve never met.

“The purpose of the shoebox is to let that child know they are loved by a stranger but importantly let them know that they are loved by God,” said Vogul.

The church has received more than 3,000 shoebox drop-offs in the last week.