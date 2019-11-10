Operation Christmas Child gives gifts to children across the world

PEORIA, Ill. — Operation Christmas Child is in full swing at St. Paul’s Church in Peoria.

Church and community members can drop off donations or pick up a shoe box at the church to participate.

OCC gives presents to children around the world, who don’t usually receive gifts.

Leaders at St. Paul say they’ll pack around 500 boxes and anyone can bring items to donate.

Items like shoes, stuffed animals, coloring books, and toothbrushes are needed to pack boxes.

“Every year we’re able to give out more and more boxes to our congregation as well as friends from the community, and our whole goal is to bless a child with a shoe box for Christmas,” said Kristie Hubbard, the family life director at St. Paul Church.

If you plan on donating items or packing a box, you can pick one up at St. Paul at 114 W. Forrest Hill Avenue Peoria, IL 61604.

Food items, including toothpaste and candy can not be accepted or used in boxes.