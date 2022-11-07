PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Murray Baker Bridge has green lights to support military veterans.

Operation Green Light is a new national collaboration to support veterans. It was created to raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by military veterans and the resources that are available for veterans and their families.

The Riverfront Museum Dome, Soldiers and Sailors Monument and The Final Salute Memorial are also illuminated green. Residents and businesses are encouraged to change one light bulb to a green bulb to show support.