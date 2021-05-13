Operation Honor Guard collects donations to help honor fallen veterans

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Thursday, Operation Honor Guard put on its National Day of Giving, the funds will be used to help recognize fallen veterans.

Locally, donations were collected near Deiters Funeral Home in Washington.

The Honor Guard helps pay for military funerals and ceremonies.

Organizers say they believe those who have served deserved to be honored and all donations help.

“As people come in and out, and they throw a dollar or 2 or whatever they can afford into the bucket, guarantee that it goes to a good purpose and we don’t waste it,” said Tom Bencher, Honor Guard American Legion Post 2 Peoria.

The Day of Giving lasted until 7 P.M., but contributions can also be made online.