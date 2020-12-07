Operation Warp Speed: The latest in the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine

Chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed general Gustave Perna (3L), Vice President Mike Pence (2R) and US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar (R) listen to Response coordinator for White House Coronavirus Task Force Deborah Birx speak during a White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing in the James S. Brady Briefing Room of the White House on November 19, 2020. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBD) — The Department of Defense reported developments in the battle against COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Dec. 1, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted on recommendations to vaccinate both healthcare professionals and residents of long-term care facilities during the initial phases of the COVID-19 vaccine’s availability.

Both Moderna and Pfizer saw updates in early December.

Moderna applied for Emergency Use Authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Nov. 30. The company also reported the vaccine was 94.1% effective in a trial with more than 30,000 participants.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine achieved its first authorization on the world stage when the United Kingdom granted a temporary authorization for emergency use. Distribution across the U.K. will be prioritized according to the populations identified in guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.

THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT:

The U.S. government purchased an additional 650,000 doses of bamlanivimab for delivery in December and January for treatment of non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the contract with Eli Lilly and Company for its investigational monoclonal antibody therapeutic. This brings the total of purchased doses to 950,000.

MANUFACTURING, DISTRIBUTION AND ADMINISTRATION:

“Pfizer published details about the specially designed, temperature-controlled shippers which can maintain its vaccine at recommended storage conditions (-70°C ±10°C) for extended periods of time without any additional equipment except dry ice. The company noted the shipper can maintain temperature for 10 days unopened, which allows for global distribution. Once open, a vaccination center may use the specially designed shippers as a temporary storage solution to maintain the recommended storage conditions up to 30 days, with re-icing every five days in accordance with the handling instructions. If requested with the order, dry ice and a dry ice supply kit will be provided by Operation Warp Speed through McKesson’s contract with UPS Health, within 24 hours of vaccine delivery to refill the thermal shipping container for the first re-ice. Subsequent dry ice refreshes will be required by the administration site,” Operation Warp Speed’s report wrote.

Last week, the FBI Office of Partner Engagement hosted a call addressing over 1,500 law enforcement agencies around the country updating everyone on Operation Warp Speed. The call was joined by the U.S. Marshal Service and the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

Operation Warp Speed will hold its fourth weekly press briefing on Wednesday, Dec. 9.