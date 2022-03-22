PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced that they hired a new executive director Tuesday.

According to a press release, Anthony Marotta will be set to lead the PSO starting April 26. Marotta will be replacing Susan Hoffman who has been the executive director of the PSO since 2012.

Marotta has previously worked for the Boulanger Initiative in Washington, D.C. since 2018, first as the director of development and most recently general manager of finance.

He has also actively been involved with the Greenville Symphony Orchestra located in Greenville, S.C. as a principal clarinet since 1998 and as the director of operations and artistic administration from 2004 to 2011.

“I’m very excited to be joining the team of the great Peoria Symphony Orchestra as it celebrates its 125th anniversary. It is a privilege to serve as the Executive Director of the 14th oldest orchestra in the United States and inherit an organization extremely well managed by Susan Hoffman, and the board of directors,” Marotta said. “I’d like to thank Maestro Stelluto, the staff, the board of directors, musicians, and the Peoria community for the warm welcome they have given me. I look forward to many exciting years of progress and great music-making.”

Brian Buralli, board president of the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, said that the PSO conducted a nationwide search with HC Smith Ltd, and decided Marotta would be the best fit.

“Anthony’s knowledge of how internally a world-class symphony should be run and being a performer himself, we’re confident he will bring the expertise needed to keep the PSO running at the level of excellence we’ve cultivated over the last 124 years and propel us into the future,” Buralli said.

More information about the PSO is available on its website.