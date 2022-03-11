PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Symphony Orchestra (PSO) announced the retirement date of its executive director Friday.

According to a PSO press release, Executive Director Susan Hoffman will be retiring on April 30.

Hoffman has previously worked as President and CEO of the Adrian Symphony Orchestra in Michigan and as Director of Patron Relationship Management with The Cleveland Orchestra.

She has been the executive director of the PSO since 2012. Hoffman said it has been her honor to serve in the position for the last decade.

“It has been an honor to serve as Executive Director of the PSO for the last 10 years. I want to offer my sincere thanks to our Board of Directors, subscribers, patrons, donors, communities, and musicians for their ongoing support,” Hoffman said. “I also want to thank all those I have worked with on the PSO team over the years whose hard work and dedication have allowed us to achieve so much.”

Board President of the PSO Brian Buralli said he was thankful for her years of leadership.

“A steadfast and strategic leader, Susan has guided the PSO since 2012, during which she has been instrumental in continuing the standard of excellence the PSO has had for the last 124 years. The Board is sincerely grateful to Susan for her dedication to the PSO and wishes her nothing but the best in this next chapter of her life,” Buralli said.

Hoffman’s replacement is expected to be announced later this month.

More information about the PSO is available on its website.