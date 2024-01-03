PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s illegal to shoot off firearms within the city limits of Peoria, even if it’s New Year’s Eve as some residents learned this week.

It’s a tradition that many would like to see go away but it’s a tradition nonetheless to shoot guns in the air on New Year’s Eve. And it happens all over the city if the more than 15 reports filed at the Peoria Police Department are any indication.

But it’s illegal and an municipal ordinance violation to shoot guns in the air. Criminal charges could come if there are other factors though.

A report filed at the Peoria police station indicated officers were called to the 2900 block of North Victoria Avenue which is a few blocks east of Sheridan Road and by the old Hungry Moose restaurant.

A man had taken a video of a neighbor shooting his guns in the air. The man was upset as he had his grandchildren over at his house. Officers walked over to the other home where they found 19 shell casings on the ground.

A 57-year-old told officers he had been celebrating the new year as “so many do that on New Year’s Eve,” and they “didn’t know that was a problem.” They admitted to firing the guns in the air but not any anything other than straight up.

The triggerman had a valid FOID card as well as a concealed carry license, according to the report. His weapons and some ammunition were taken so it could be checked by police.

Several blocks away, in the 2400 block of West Marquette Street, the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated 20 rounds had been fired in two alerts.

Officers found dozens of shell casings in the front yard of one house where a woman, 67, admitted to firing several shots in the air. She too had a valid FOID card and admitted to shooting into the air to celebrate the new year.

Her weapon and some ammo were confiscated as well for testing. She was also issued an ordinance violation.