PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Neighborhood House will host an Oregon-based pet food bank during their normal food pantry on July 27.

The South Peoria organization will bring Friends Involved in Dog Outreach Pet Food Bank for a pop-up pet food distribution that morning at the Neighborhood House, located at 1020 S. Matthew St.

FIDO representatives Sue Lackey and Joel Corcoran will be visiting Peoria from July 26-31 to assess Central Illinois as the location for possible expansion of their organization.

“We’ve been invited to look at other locations, and we will, but Peoria remains the obvious choice for us. We just hope to shift that from ‘obvious’ to ‘certain’ with this visit,” Corcoran said.

On July 27, Neighborhood House will be hosting FIDO’s first pop-up pet food pantry in Peoria, and families could get a one-month supply of dog or cat food, according to their needs. FIDO plans to have enough pet food at this event to provide 75 to 100 families with a month’s worth of meals for their pets.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting our friends from FIDO,” said Julie Bonar, the head of Neighborhood House. “We look forward to showing how FIDO can benefit Central Illinois, but to also remind FIDO of the community that is the Heart of Illinois and all the great folks and resources available to help them expand nationally.”