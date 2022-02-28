CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Chillicothe Players Theatre is partnering with the Gift of Hope, a not-for-profit organization providing organ and tissue donation services.

Rehearsing since January, the production of The Tin Woman will be showing at Shore Acres Park from March 3-5 at 7:30 p.m., and March 6 at 2:30 p.m.

Revolving around a young woman who gets a heart transplant, the main character, Joy, is unsure she deserves a second chance at life.

“You find it’s the beginning of a story for the heart recipient. Their life is just beginning,” said Denise Beattie, the president of the Chillicothe Players, and director of the Tin Woman.

Based on a true story, the play uses humor and emotion to tug at your heartstrings.



“There hasn’t been one rehearsal where I have not cried or laughed. Every single time,” Beattie said.

For some people, like organ recipient Rod McDonald, this play hits home because he had a life-saving transplant just like Joy.

“Five years ago when my donor Tristen Scott Scholly passed, if the gift of hope hadn’t been there, I wouldn’t be here today,” said McDonald, an ambassador of hope for the Gift of Hope.

With the Chillicothe Players partnering with the Gift of Hope, the goal is to educate more people about organ donation.

“I think it’s so important that we, Gift of Hope, look for those opportunities to spread awareness and education,” said Community Outreach Specialist for the Gift of Hope Lisa Dodson.

But, this story is not just a play. It’s a story that has the ability to touch many lives.

“Someone out there has experienced something like this in their life or knows somebody; a neighbor, a friend, a family member,” said Helen Englebrecht, vice president of the Chillicothe Players. “This is something that anybody can understand and experience in their lives.”

There will be organ donor families and organ recipients from the Gift of Hope on site of the performances to speak with the audience after each show.