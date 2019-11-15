Organizers prepare for Festival of Lights in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. — The Festival of Lights is kicking off Saturday evening with the 35th annual parade.

On Friday morning, organizers were working to put the final touches on the FOLEPI celebrations.

Millions of lights on nearly 30 floats will make their way down the streets, with an excited crowd Saturday evening.

“We’re putting some lights on the floats still, making sure that all of the lights are perfect for a great show tomorrow night, we’re putting the generators on the floats. If you drive past the festival building, it looks a little crazy in the parking lot, but there is a method to the madness,” said Jill Peterson, the public relations coordinator for the city of East Peoria.

The Budweiser Clydesdales will also appear for the first time in 15 years, weather permitting.

Next week, the floats will be moved to the FOLEPI winter wonderland which opens next week.

The winter wonderland drive is just one way people in central Illinois can celebrate the holiday season.

With new upgrades, the winter wonderland will light up nightly around 4 p.m., and lights will shut off after midnight. Peterson says this will help save energy and make the LED lights last longer.

The Festival of Lights Parade starts Saturday at 5:45 p.m., but roads close at 5:30. The route is on Washington and Taylor Streets.

The full list of FOLEPI events and activities can be found here.