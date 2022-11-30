PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The upcoming 3rd Annual Peoria Hair & Fashion Showcase is shining a spotlight on all of the talents the city has to offer.

Adrienne “AJ” Jones-Yarbrough, the owner of A Sharp Effect Salon, and Brian “Tightest” Yarbrough joined WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois to tell us all about it.

The event is Sunday, December 11 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette.

You can learn more details in the interview located in this article.

For ticket information, please visit 309Tix.