Original Pancake House opens tomorrow in the Shoppes at Grand Prairie

PEORIA, Ill — The Original Pancake House will call Peoria its new home. Wednesday at 6:30 a.m. neighbors can come order breakfast of their choice.

The new location is in the Shoppes at Grand Prairie. The pancake house opened its first shop in Portland, Oregon in 1953. Now, there are over 100 restaurants around the country.

Original Pancake House General Manager, Tom Poole said he and his staff are excited about the grand opening.

“The excitement level has been great and like I said we just can’t wait to open the doors so everybody can see our fantastic service and our fantastic food,” Poole said.

On Tuesday, the restaurant had a soft opening. People were selected on a first-come-first-served basis to get free pancakes. All donations collected went to Dream Center Peoria.

Poole said it’s important to serve the community and the customer.

“When people go out to eat they deserve the whole experience. …You don’t just go out to eat food you go out to eat for the experience and that’s what we want to deliver,” he said.

Some of their popular items include the apple pancake, a single large pancake smothered with sautéed apples and cinnamon sugar, and the “dutch baby,” an oven-baked dessert served with lemon whipped butter and powdered sugar.

You can learn more about the Original Pancake House here.