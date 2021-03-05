Oscar Mayer Weinermobile brings smiles to Washington

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Washington’s historic downtown square today, attracting dozens of fans young and old.

Although hot-dogs weren’t able to be served, employees handed out coupons, the signature weenie whistle, and plenty of photo opportunities.

Hot-dogger Ashley Ferrara said even through the pandemic, they’re keeping their original message alive.

“We’re just trying to bring people together and give them a reason to smile and let them know that we’re in it together,” Ferrara said. “When in a year where there’s not a lot to be done, you can come to see a giant hotdog, or it can come to you because it’s on wheels.”

Since 1936, the 27 foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle has been making its rounds across the United States of America.

If you missed the Weinermobile in Washington, you can see it at Northwoods Mall Saturday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.