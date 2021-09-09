Oscar-winning makeup artist from Peoria gets honorary street name

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – From Peoria to Hollywood, Oscar-winning makeup artist, Tami Lane came back to her hometown Thursday and the City of Peoria paid tribute with a new street named in her honor.

If you’ve watched movies like “The Lord of the rings”, “The Hobbit” and “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe” then you’ve seen her work.

Lane was born and raised in Peoria, where she attended Hines Primary School.

On her way to school, Lane walked down Lyndale Road which now will also be known as “Tami Lane”. The prosthetic makeup artist said it’s been a long time since she’s been home, but this was an experience she will never forget.



“It was probably the best homecoming I’ve ever had. I might expect it every time I come home,” she joked. “It’s probably the biggest honor to hopefully be the person to inspire somebody younger from my hometown to go off and do the things they want to do and excel in them.”

Lane said her next job is in October, but until then, she’s enjoying being back home.