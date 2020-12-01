OSF HealthCare adding cancer center in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has announced the addition of the OSF Cancer Center to the OSF St. Joseph Medical Center campus.

Patients now have convenient access to OSF cancer services in Bloomington, including:

Radiation therapy

Nurse navigator

Infusion

Genetic counseling

Pastoral care

Clinical trials

The addition of the OSF Cancer Center at OSF St. Joseph provides patients and their families access to comprehensive treatment options close to home.

The OSF care team will be ready to guide patients through this difficult time, and bring them the best possible outcome in an environment that fosters compassion, care and concern for a patient’s total well-being as well as for their quality of life.

“We are elated that OSF HealthCare is expanding cancer care services for the Bloomington Normal community,” remarked Lynn Fulton, president, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. “The new OSF Cancer Center provides a holistic and multidisciplinary approach to cancer care for patients and their families. Our vision is to provide coordinated care that is individually tailored for each patient. Our navigator is a resource to our patients throughout their journey.”

The program in Bloomington Normal is connected to the overall OSF cancer services based out of OSF Saint Francis in Peoria. This provides patients with increased treatment options as well as opportunities for participation in clinical trials.

Cancer treatment services at OSF St. Joseph are located at the OSF Center for Health in Bloomington at 210 St. Joseph Drive.

The program begins with the use of a mobile unit that contains the state-of-the-art Halcyon™ Radiation Therapy system. The permanent site for the cancer center is expected to open in the summer of 2021 on the main level of the OSF Center for Health.

Patients can call (309) 661-5240 to make an appointment or go online to learn more about OSF cancer services at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center and the treatments available.