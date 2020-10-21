OSF addresses data breach of one of its vendors

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare Systems announced one of its vendors suffered a data breach Monday.

The data breach occurred with Blackbaud, Inc. between Feb. 7 and May 20. Blackbaud provides cloud-based and data solutions services related to OSF’s fundraising activities.

OSF said it immediately took action to learn the extent of the breach. An internal investigation determined some information taken included patient’s names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, treatment facilities and physicians names.

Blackbaud said no financial, credit card or social security information was taken.

OSF will be sending out a letter to advise its patients about the incident. It will also have a dedicated call center to answer questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The call center can be reached at 1-877-376-0079.

