PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, changes will be coming to OSF St. Francis Medical Center’s visitor policy.

The medical center will be limiting the in-person visits of designated support people starting Thursday at 8 p.m.

Patients will be allowed two designated support people older than 18, but only one of them will be allowed in the hospital at a time.

Pediatric patients can have both of their designated support people present at the same time.