PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — A Certificate of Exemption (COE) application by OSF HealthCare has been approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board for a change in ownership of the St. Margaret’s Health Peru hospital.

According to a press release Thursday, once the Peru hospital is fully under its new ownership and the regulatory approvals are received and the on-site preparations are completed, it will operate as a second campus of the OSF HealthCare Saint Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, Ill.

“We are excited to move forward with our preparation to open this new OSF campus as quickly as possible,” said August Querciagrossa, CEO, Western Region, OSF HealthCare. “Our goal is to preserve and sustain access to high quality, local health care for the residents of the Illinois Valley.”

The Peru hospital is located at 925 West Street and is expected to open with emergency care as well as other inpatient services following the completion of sale of assets from St. Margaret’s Health to OSF.

According to OSF HealthCare Media Relations Coordinator Paul Arco, OSF is expected to buy the hospital for $38 million.

St. Margaret’s hospital closed in June due to economic concerns and the hope to become a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH) according to an October 2022 message to the community from the former President Tim Muntz.

The release stated that OSF HealthCare has hired over 320 former employees of St. Margaret’s Health as well as over 50 providers which include physicians and advanced medical providers.

This is just one of many hospitals that OSF has recently acquired. OSF acquired three other sites that recently opened July 10.

A reopening date for the Peru hospital has not been set yet.