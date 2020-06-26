OSF awarded grant to increase access to health care

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT), a biopharmaceutical company based out of San Francisco, donated $50,000 to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria Friday.

The goal of the grant is to deliver high-quality healthcare to people living with Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). With the company’s “2020 Access to Excellent Care for Sickle Cell Patients (ACCEL) Grant Program”, GBT awarded a total of $250,000 to five nonprofits nationwide that focus on SCD. More specifically, the company awarded the grant to OSF with the intention of enhancing rural sickle cell outreach clinics and easing the transition to adult care.

Jung E. Choi is the chief business and strategy officer at GBT. She said individuals living with sickle cell disease face significant challenges every day, including accessing quality healthcare in their communities.

“These challenges are greater than ever given the impact of COVID-19 and the healthcare disparities the pandemic has brought harshly to light,” Choi said. “We selected this year’s grant recipients based on their potential to make an outsized difference on improving access to care for patients. With the additional funding from the ACCEL program, these organizations have the opportunity to speed the development and amplify the reach of their programs.”

Grant proposals were reviewed by a panel of external and GBT stakeholders familiar with the issues affecting people with SCD. The panel chose grant recipients based on the strength of their submission, level of innovation, and greatest potential impact to patient care.

