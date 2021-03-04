OSF blesses ground for site of new cancer radiation center

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A local hospital broke ground Thursday afternoon on a new building dedicated to treating patients with cancer in McLean County.

OSF St. Joseph in Bloomington blessed and prayed over the future site of its new cancer center’s radiation therapy space.

The space will eventually house OSF’s new radiation technology, on the first floor of the OSF Center for Health.

President of St. Joseph Medical Center Lynn Fulton said it’s a one of a kind technology in Twin Cities cancer treatment.

“What this means for patients, is a more accurate and more comprehensive radiation treatment,” Fulton said. “It’s able to deliver the treatment faster which means the patient isn’t there on the table receiving the treatment as long so it adds comfort for the patient.”

Fulton said construction is expected to be completed, weather pending, in September of this year.