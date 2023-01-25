BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– OSF Healthcare in Bloomington has received grant money from the John M. Scott Health Care Commission.

According to an OSF press release, The City of Bloomington is the trustee of two grants. $15,000 is going to wards OSF Peace Meal and another $15,000 is going towards Smart Meals.

Food insecurity is one of the top three biggest health issues in McLean County according to the 2022 Community Health Needs Assessment.

“OSF St. Joseph is blessed to be in a community where local funds, like the John M. Scott Health

Commission, are shared to help improve the lives of those we live, work, play and pray with,” said Erin Kennedy, manager of the Community Health program. “Food insecurity continues to be a foundational health issue. We are excited to offer an avenue to empower, educate, and provide meals to encourage healthy behaviors for an improved quality of life.”

The OSF SmartMeals program combines a recipe and ingredients to empower individuals to prepare healthy meals at home. The recipes using healthy, affordable, and shelf-stable ingredients are updated each month.

OSF Peace Meal helps seniors improve their nutrition and sustain their independence through quality-of-life meals. The program provides nutritious meals five days a week for seniors aged 60 and older. The meals are provided by carryout from an OSF Peace Meal central kitchen. Home delivery is also available.