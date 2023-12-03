PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois held a memorial service on Sunday for parents who’ve lost a child.

The service was held at First United Methodist Church in Peoria, followed by a tour of the Memorial Garden at Luthy Botanical Garden.

OSF nurse Jeanne Perino said the loss of a child is not often talked about, and it’s important to put an end to that stigma.

“During the holidays especially, parents who’ve lost a child need a way to remember them, and this is a good way to do so before the rush of the holiday season. It gives them a chance to express their grief and hopefully work through it in a healthy manner,” said Perino.

This is the 38th year OSF has held the memorial service.