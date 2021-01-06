OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois adds Pediatric Ophthalmology service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A first for downstate Illinois, the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois will soon be providing pediatric opthalmology services.

Beginning Jan. 11, the services will be available to infants, children, and adolescents, a press release states.

The services offered will include diagnosis, treatment and management of “lazy eye” (Amblyopia), eye misalignment (eye muscles/strabismus), tearing disorders, pediatric cataracts, pediatric glaucoma, and pediatric eye trauma.

The new office is located at 4927 N. Glen Park Place in Peoria.

Joining OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois to provide care are Dr. Steve Lichtenstein and Dr. Jean Vahey.

Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Lichtenstein or Dr. Vahey at (309) 308-3500.