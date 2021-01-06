OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois adds Pediatric Ophthalmology service

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A first for downstate Illinois, the OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois will soon be providing pediatric opthalmology services.
Beginning Jan. 11, the services will be available to infants, children, and adolescents, a press release states.
The services offered will include diagnosis, treatment and management of “lazy eye” (Amblyopia), eye misalignment (eye muscles/strabismus), tearing disorders, pediatric cataracts, pediatric glaucoma, and pediatric eye trauma.
The new office is located at 4927 N. Glen Park Place in Peoria.
Joining OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois to provide care are Dr. Steve Lichtenstein and Dr. Jean Vahey.
Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Lichtenstein or Dr. Vahey at (309) 308-3500.
Latest Headlines
- WATCH LIVE: Pritzker, Ezike give first COVID-19 update of the year
- Biden to name judge Merrick Garland as attorney general
- Reditus Laboratories in Pekin announces testing equipment will catch new variants of COVID-19
- Golden Apple accepting applicants for 2021 accelerated teacher licensing program
- No residency rule: Some full-time Floridians upset snowbirds, visitors getting vaccinated in state