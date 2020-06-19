OSF Children’s Hospital ranked in top 50 children’s hospitals nationwide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois is part of the top 50 best children’s hospitals in the United States according to an annual survey.

The hospital’s Nephrology and Hypertension division ranked 47 nationally. Some of the factors that contributed to the ranking include the quality of treatment regarding managing dialysis patients, preventing biopsy-related complications, and preventing infections in the hospital and intensive-care units.

OSF President Michael Wells commented on the ranking and said the hospital has a long-standing commitment to excellent care for children.

“We continuously improve those critical pediatric services and it is rewarding to have this significant recognition of our efforts,” Wells said. “We are proud of our dedicated faculty and clinical staff, who play a major role in achieving the good outcomes we are being recognized for. Their compassion and devotion to our patients led to this honor.”

