PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare announced that it completed phase one of its purchase to add the former St. Margaret’s Health to its ministry Wednesday.

According to an OSF HealthCare press release, the purchase includes Midtown Plaza complex, Midtown Health Center, and Granville Clinic.

These locations are expected to open soon and offer OSF Medical Group – Primary Care as well as OSF Rehabilitation.

OSF also shared which heath care providers will be joining each location, including:

At the former Midtown Primary Care location: Dr. Grant Reed, Dr. Andrew Zidow, Dr. Michelle Vasquez, Dr. Anju Patel, Dr. Kara Fess, and Advanced Practice Provider (APP) Hallie Konieczki.

At the former Midtown walk-in location: Dr. Rahul Sampat, and APPs Amy Corsolini, Brigitte Pratt, Candace Ramirez, Melissa Ramirez, Keith Christensen, and Tamara Dunlap-Workman.

Joining OSF Primary Care Princeton: Dr. Travis Swink, Jen Gutshall, APP, and Kellie Kozlowski, Psychiatric Mental Health NP.

OSF also shared information on how former St. Margaret’s patients can get a copy of their medical records transferred: