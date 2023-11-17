PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has officially completed the purchase agreement of the property formerly owned by St. Margaret’s Health-Peru and St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley.

OSF HealthCare media relations coordinator Matt Sheehan said the OSF HealthCare Mission Partners have been working behind the scenes to make the necessary preparations to open soon.

OSF was approved for ownership of the buildings over the summer.

The property bought by OSF includes the former hospital campus in Peru at 925 West Street and the buildings for primary care in Spring Valley at 415 East Second Street and in Oglesby at 790 West Walnut Street,

Sheehan said OSF is looking forward to continuing to bring access to high-quality local health care for the residents of Central Illinois as they begin the new chapter.

OSF said there will be more information released within the next few weeks, including opening dates.