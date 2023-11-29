PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has confirmed in a statement there has been a data breach through Welltok, a vendor it has worked with since its acquisition by Virgin Pulse in 2021.

OSF spokesperson Shelli Dankoff released the following statement:

“We were recently informed of a breach suffered by Welltok, a vendor we partnered with that was acquired by Virgin Pulse in 2021. The Welltok breach, which affected numerous health care organizations, occurred due to a breach suffered by MoveIt, a file transfer service that Welltok used to move client data. Because we take the privacy of our patients’ data seriously, we have discontinued sending data to Welltok/Virgin Pulse. We encourage anyone with questions to contact Welltok’s dedicated assistance line at 800-628-2141.” Shelli Dankoff

WMBD is currently working to learn more about the breach.