PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Doctor Henry Chang was charged with unlawful video recording, a class four felony, after a female employee found a camera in the bathroom at the OSF Hospital in Peoria Wednesday.

Chang allegedly placed the camera in the bathroom which recorded multiple female employees using the restroom.

Officers were dispatched to OSF Wednesday after the woman found the camera on the floor as it had fallen from its hiding place.

The officers then found several videos of women using the bathroom on Wednesday, as well as the video of Chang setting up the camera.

It is said that detectives have not identified any of the women in the videos. They are encouraging those who believe they may have been recorded that day to contact the Peoria Police Department or the Peoria County State’s Attorney Investigators.

Chang is currently being held on a $10,000 bond at the Peoria County Jail with additional conditions of bond that he will be on GPS monitoring and will have to surrender his passport.

This incident remains under investigation and more charges are expected once the case goes to the grand jury.