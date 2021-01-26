OSF HealthCare and Perry Memorial Hospital integration moving forward

PRINCETON, Ill. (WMBD) –Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton will soon be integrated into the OSF HealthCare family.

The Boards of Directors for Perry Memorial Hospital and OSF HealthCare and the Princeton City Council adopted an affiliation agreement that to allow for a transfer of ownership of Perry Memorial Hospital from the City of Princeton to OSF HealthCare, according to a press release.

“The mission of Perry Memorial Hospital is to provide compassionate quality health care for the communities and families we serve,” said Linda Gustafson, chairperson of the Perry Memorial Hospital Board. “We have a long history of collaboration with OSF based upon these values we share.”

Perry Memorial conducted a two-year intensive study of the most effective way to ensure the City of Princeton and its surrounding communities would have local access to quality health care, according to a press release. A variety of partnership options were considered.

“Our longstanding relationship with Perry Memorial Hospital, which spans nearly 50 years, has been successful because of our deep mutual respect and shared commitment to residents of Bureau, Putnam, and Marshall Counties,” said Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare. “We are pleased to be taking this next step in our journey together to serve these communities with the greatest care and love.”

The integration is expected to occur sometime this summer.