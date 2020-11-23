OSF HealthCare announces new Chief Medical Officer for Western region

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare has named Harley Brooks, MD, as chief medical officer and regional medical director of specialty services in Galesburg, Monmouth and Kewanee.

This includes leading medical affairs for OSF HealthCare St. Mary Medical Center, OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center and OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center, beginning Dec. 14.

Dr. Brooks will oversee clinical operations including ensuring care management, specialty care and support programs are in place to meet the health care needs of the region.

As a member of the executive board at each hospital, he’ll also provide oversight for consistent use of best practices for medical care as well as quality and safety.

Most recently, Dr. Brooks served as medical director of Care Management and physician advisor at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago.

“We are excited to have Dr. Brooks join us to lead the great work at OSF HealthCare St. Mary, Saint Luke and Holy Family Medical Centers,” said Roxanna Crosser, OSF HealthCare western region CEO. “Dr. Brooks has deep experience in critical care, quality and safety, and care management that should help us meet the challenges of providing excellent, patient-centered care for residents in our rural communities, including those who have complex health conditions.”