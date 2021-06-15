OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois ranks top three in Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare Children’s Hospital of Illinois was ranked as a leader in children’s hospitals in the state and region.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the hospital ranked #3 in the state and #23 across the Midwest region.

The children’s hospital also was recognized for its nephrology program, ranking #47 nationally. Hospital leaders stated this is the second year in a row it has been nationally ranked. The nephrology department is led by Dr. Vimal Raj.

OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois has a long-standing commitment to excellent care for children. We are honored to be recognized nationally for the care our specialists and care teams give our patients every day.” Mike Wells, OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois president

The methodology of the rankings can be found here.