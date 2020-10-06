OSF Healthcare collaborates with local fire departments to host unique training opportunity

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare collaborated with the Chillicothe and Peoria fire departments to host a training opportunity they don’t often get — working on a commercial property.

With a new medical office building opening up, the training took place at the old OSF HealthCare building in Chillicothe, which is being demolished.

Firefighters from departments all over the state participated in forcible entry training on doors, ventilation training on the roof, and wall breaches inside the building.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Marvin Roderick said the opportunity was appreciated, and fire and medical work hand-in-hand.

“Our fire prevention bureau worked with OSF to secure the building for us to do some training on tonight, and our training division also worked with the University of Illinois Fire Institute to get some instructors out here tonight so we could offer training for not only our guys but for guys all over from different departments around the state,” said Roderick.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected