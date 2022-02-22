PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — OSF HealthCare on Monday dropped its weekly COVID-19 hospitalization infographic, citing declining hospitalizations.

The weekly infographic displayed the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, then split between those in the ICU or ventilators.

Patients were further classified by their vaccination status: unvaccinated, overdue (for boosters), and up-to-date (fully vaccinated).

The final infographic from Feb. 21 showed 64 hospitalizations, including 17 in the ICU and eight on ventilators. There were 35 unvaccinated patients, 26 patients overdue for their booster, and three up-to-date.

OSF sent a statement to WMBD indicating if cases spike in the future, they will reassess the decision.

“OSF HealthCare is pleased to see the number of those hospitalized with COVID-19 continuing to decrease across our Ministry. For this reason, the decision has been made to no longer share a weekly infographic. If the numbers trend significantly upward in the future we will reevaluate that decision. We continue to encourage everyone to observe good hand hygiene practices, stay home if you aren’t feeling well, and to receive a COVID vaccine or booster when eligible.”